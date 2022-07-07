COMMERCE - Jerry D. Adams, 76, Commerce, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Commerce, he was the son of the late Alcy and Cleo Adams. Jerry loved gardening and cooking. He had a very kind heart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime roommate, Randy Randolph; and sisters, Hilda Baxter and Shirley Dodd.
Survivors include sisters, Jo Avant and Peggy Booth (Bobby); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Erastus Christian Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 8, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
The family expresses their gratitude for the care and compassion shown by the staff of Bridgeway Hospice and also to Taylor Adams who was at our beck and call.
Donations in memory of Jerry can be made to Bridgeway Hospice, 1551 Jennings Mill Road, Suite 2400 B, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
