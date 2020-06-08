WINDER - Jerry David Vickery Sr., 89, Winder, died on May 12, 2020 at Heritage Assisted Living in Marietta.
A native of Atlanta, he and his wife, Janelle, spent most of their adult lives in Tucker, before moving to Winder for their retirement years.
Jerry attended Boys High in Atlanta and Georgia State University. After two years in the Army, he spent 36 years working for The CIT Group, where he retired. He was a member of Winder First Baptist church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janelle Kesler Vickery; his father, James Frederick Vickery; his mother, Evelyn Lassetter Vickery; a sister, Geraldine; and two brothers, James and Daniel.
He is survived by four children, Jerry David Vickery Jr., Lawrenceville, Amy Vickery Whatley (Tom), Marietta, Frederick Vickery, Gainesville, and Todd Vickery (Michelle), Marietta; five grandchildren, Spencer Vickery, Gainesville, Emily Vickery, Los Angeles, Calif., Katherine Alexander (Josh), Athens, Matthew Whatley (Kimberly), Athens, and Tommy Whatley, Marietta; four great- grandchildren, Laura Elliott and Courtland Alexander, Athens, Arlo James Whatley, Athens, and Carter Vickery, Gainesville; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
