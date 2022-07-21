JEFFERSON - Jerry David Whitlock, 80, Jefferson, entered rest Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Mr. Whitlock was born in Jackson County, a son of the late Guy Leonard Whitlock and the late Lois Huntsinger Whitlock. Mr. Whitlock retired from Certainteed, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitlock is preceded by two sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean Self Wright Whitlock, Jefferson; daughter, Hilda Whitlock Gibson (Shannon), Pendergrass; two sons, Gary David Whitlock (Carolyn Lance), Pendergrass, and Terry Gene Whitlock (Suzanne Adams), Homer; four grandchildren, Elisha David Gibson, Pendergrass, Bethany Pauline Whitlock Cromer, Arcade community, Julianna Chantel Whitlock Cox, Royston, and Whisper Geri Whitlock Archer, Commerce; four great-grandchildren, Skylar Grace Cox and Mason Adams Cox, Royston, Whitt James Cromer, Arcade community, and Wyatt Archer, Commerce; two sisters, Ellen Whitlock, Jefferson, and Quida Wood, Barrow County; two brothers, Roy and Ted Whitlock, Jefferson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday July 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend J.T. Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens. Honored as pallbearers will be Taylor Cromer, Chris Cox, Mark Holman, Andy Wright, Terry Whitlock, Gary Whitlock and Shannon Gibson.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Mr. Whitlock requested no flowers, but you can send memorials to a charity of your choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In