HOSCHTON - Jerry Dean Hodges, 88, Hoschton, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Mr. Hodges was born in Bedford, Indiana, a son to the late James Spurgeon Hodges and the late Leva Mae Robins Hodges. Mr. Hodges was self-employed specializing in engineering sales and was a Veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luella May Justice Hodges; and a daughter Linda Brown.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey D Hodges and his wife Judy, Hoschton, Jay W. Hodges and his wife Camden, Hagerstown, Maryland, and William A. Brown and his wife Andi, Zionsville, Indiana; 10+ grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service with honors will be held in the spring of 2023 in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Highway 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517, 706-622-8000. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
