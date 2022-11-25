STATHAM - Jerry Donald Davis, 86, Statham, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Jerry was born in Sanderson, Florida, to James and Flossie Davis on February 17, 1936. He was raised in the Atlanta area and was a graduate of Hoke Smith High School in Atlanta. Upon graduation Jerry served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
In 1954, Jerry married Fairy Peterman whom he loved and cherished for more than 58 years. He excelled in business and in 1972, started Davis Electric Co. Inc., that still operates today under the guidance of his two sons, Glen and Keith. Jerry was a dedicated member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church in Suwanee.
Jerry Davis was a strong and determined man and if you knew him, you have some stories to tell. He always modeled good communication and directions and if you ever talked with him, you probably got a napkin with a map written on it. He was wise and dependable - always available to provide guidance and support. He was generous and big-hearted. He loved his family, loved his church, and above all, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and strived to glorify him in all things.
Jerry Davis is preceded in death by his wife, Fairy Davis; parents, James and Flossie Davis; brothers, Marvin Davis and James Davis; sister, Willie Bell Marnich; daughter, Angie Davis; and grandson, Christopher Davis.
Jerry is survived by his children, Glen (Tammy) Davis, Keith (Julie) Davis and Julie (David) Williams; grandchildren, Matt Davis, Joshua Davis, Kyle Davis, Kelly Davis Thomas and Harrison Gullickson; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Davis, Bennett Davis, Josie Thomas, Ellie Thomas and Oaklee Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bethany Primitive Baptist Church, 5101 Old Atlanta Road, Suwanee, Ga. 30024.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Davis family.
