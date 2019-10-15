GILLSVILLE - Jerry Hal Hawkins, 83, Gillsville, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Hawkins was born in Gillsville to the late Fred and Nanalean Griffin Hawkins. Hal served his Country in the United States Army being stationed in Germany. He was a retired master plumber from C and H Mechanical, but had worked with several companies over his career. He was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Hal enjoyed hunting, car racing and most of all his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick Hawkins.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Hazel Reed Hawkins; son and daughter-in-law, David and Melissa Hawkins, Covington; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Adam Sibcy, Maysville; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Diane Hawkins, Gillsville; grandchildren, A.J. and Phydan Sibcy, Jefferson, Mary Katherine Sibcy, Maysville, and Caleb Hawkins, Covington; one great-grandchild, Joseph Bass Sibcy, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Thursday October 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marshall Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the Hawkins Family Cemetery at Timberridge Baptist Church.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Jerry Hal Hawkins.
