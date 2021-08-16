COMMERCE - Jerry Joel Mealor, 85, Commerce, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his residence.
He was the oldest of three children of the late Reba Massey Mealor and James Hubert Mealor.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Pearlene Mealor Wood; and adopted son, Matthew K. Wheeler.
Jerry was a fun-loving man who enjoyed telling entertaining stories of days gone by. He would also, if encouraged, give you his full name: Jerry J. Allawishus, P. Bonsamuel, Beauregard, Happenstance, Clawhammer, Goforth, Stonewall Jackson Mealor. His loving grandchildren called him Opa.
Jerry Mealor attended Benton Elementary School, graduating in the first class to finish grades 1-12, in 1954. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was employed at Roper Pump Company for 36 years, until his retirement in 1992.
Jerry married the love of his life, Charlotte Wheeler, on November 28, 1968. They were happily married for 52 years and nine months and were blessed to have adopted Matt, who brought great joy into their lives.
Surviving family members are his “first” wife, Charlotte Wheeler Mealor; sister, Sara Mealor Massey; daughter-in-law, DeeAnne Morgan Wheeler; grandson, Matthew Wheeler II; granddaughter, Ella Wheeler; brothers-in-law, Kenneth L. Wheeler (Mona) and Charles G. Wheeler Jr. (Jean); nephews, Joel Massey (Rebecca), James Massey (Debbie) and Andy Wheeler (Mandy); nieces, Beth Wood Porter (Kelly) and Gail Wood; and many loving cousins.
The Mealor family would like to thank caregivers: Kasey Evans, Phyllis Burns, Kelsey Poole, Kathleen Martin and Andy Ross.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home. Because of Charlotte’s health concerns and COVID issues, mask and social distancing will be required.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
No flowers; donations may be made to Blacks Creek Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice in memory of Jerry.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
