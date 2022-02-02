BETHLEHEM - Jerry Lee “JJ” Johnson, 54, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Jerry was born November 21, 1967 in Conyers. He was preceded in death by his father, David Johnson. Jerry was employed with Pittman Construction.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheri Johnson; mother, Ponda Hunt; a sister, Charity Johnson; children, Greg Hardy, Jeffrey Johnson, Katie Johnson Wade, Dylan Allgood and Jerrid Allgood; five grandchildren; nephews and niece, David Johnson, TJ Maxwell, Hunter Myers and Chesla Brown.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 2128 760 State Highway 11, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The American Cancer Society, 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 114, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 or a charity of your choice.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Highway 53, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
