COMMERCE - Jerry O’Neal Rice, 86, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Born on February 24, 1936 in Commerce, Mr. Rice was the son of the late Arthur and Eula Mae Lord Rice. He retired from Westclox-General Time Corp., was a member of Stone Path Church, and was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy "Judy" Yarbrough Rice; daughters, Jill Rice, Janet and Joey Millwood and Joy and Scott Tolbert; sister, Gail and Hoyt Stowe; grandchildren, Drew and Tiffany Millwood, Morgan and Jason Gardiner, Rachael and Ashton Ciunowicz, Abby Tolbert and Ivy Tolbert; and great-grandchildren, Harper Millwood and Maren Millwood.
Graveside service: Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dugar Strickland officiating.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stone Path Church in Maysville, Ga.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
