Jerry Randall McDougald, 83, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Jerry was the son of the late Albert Allen and Nena Mae Wilkins McDougald. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sauls McDougald; and a brother, Jack McDougald.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Sawyer McDougald; son, Randy (Sherry) McDougald; step-children, David Edward Maddox and Susan Marie Maddox Barron (Eric); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren
Graveside service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Special Olympics Georgia, Autism/Asperger's Association, GA EDS Network Program c/o Wellspring Corp. Nonprofit, 2972 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30317, American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
