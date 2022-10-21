Jerry Randall McDougald, 83, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Jerry was the son of the late Albert Allen and Nena Mae Wilkins McDougald. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sauls McDougald; and a brother, Jack McDougald.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Sawyer McDougald; son, Randy (Sherry) McDougald; step-children, David Edward Maddox and Susan Marie Maddox Barron (Eric); five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren

Graveside service: Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Special Olympics Georgia, Autism/Asperger's Association, GA EDS Network Program c/o Wellspring Corp. Nonprofit, 2972 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30317, American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.