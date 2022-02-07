NICHOLSON - Jerry Thomas Lord, 62, Nicholson, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Born on September 22, 1959 in Commerce, Mr. Lord was the son of the late Ruby Jones Allen. He was a superintendent with Garland Construction and was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Lord; and a sister, Rosa Brown.
Survivors include his wife, Tracey Lord; sons, Jeremy (Krista) Lord, Michael Lord, Shane Erwin and Daniel Neal; daughter, Angie Lord; brother, James Lord; sister, Verner David; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and he raised his grandchildren, Kaydun Neal and Alexus Neal.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In