HOMER - Jerry Wayne Brookshire, 69, Homer, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Brookshire was the son of the late George Thomas and Margie Nell Glenn Brookshire. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the American Legion and was retired from Roper Pump.

Mr. Brookshire is survived by his wife, Betty Elizabeth Shubert Brookshire, Homer; son, T.J. Brookshire, Homer; daughter, Sheilena Durbin, Lilburn; and brother, Tony Brookshire, Commerce.

Graveside service: Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Banks Memorial Garden with the Rev. David Collins officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Week of September 6-12

