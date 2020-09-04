HOMER - Jerry Wayne Brookshire, 69, Homer, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Brookshire was the son of the late George Thomas and Margie Nell Glenn Brookshire. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the American Legion and was retired from Roper Pump.
Mr. Brookshire is survived by his wife, Betty Elizabeth Shubert Brookshire, Homer; son, T.J. Brookshire, Homer; daughter, Sheilena Durbin, Lilburn; and brother, Tony Brookshire, Commerce.
Graveside service: Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Banks Memorial Garden with the Rev. David Collins officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
