CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - Jerry William Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Born July 7, 1944 to J.S. and Laurene Hall, he grew up in Statham and graduated in 1962 from Winder-Barrow High School. Knowing service was imminent due to the war in Vietnam he chose to chart his own path and qualified for Flight School as a helicopter pilot. He served with the Kingsman, 17th AHC. After release from active duty, he joined the Georgia Army National Guard and flew Hueys and OV-1 Mowhawks at the facility in Winder.
He returned to college and earned a B.A. and MPA from Georgia State University. In 1977 he was hired for his dream job as an airline pilot with Piedmont Airlines. He retired in 2004 as an U.S. Air International Captain on the Boeing 767. During his years with the airline he continued his military service in the U.S. Army Reserves, ultimately retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel after 34 years total service.
He served as Scout Master of BSA Troop 164 sponsored by Providence Presbyterian Church for six years. He enjoyed his time working with scouts, helping them experience the outdoors and work towards becoming Eagle Scouts. This led to a lifelong love of hiking and adventuring outdoors with his family and former fellow scout leaders and pilots.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anne Haynes Hall; son, Jeff, Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Shirley (Keith) McElroy; two nieces, Ashley Gay and Angie Sandiford; and numerous cousins.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder. The interment will follow services in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Homefront or Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In