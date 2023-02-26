HOMER - Jerry William Payne, 74, Homer, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Payne was born in Commerce, to the late John William and Kathryn Wood Payne. Mr. Payne was the minister at Harmony Christian Church for 53 years, he retired from DFACS as director, he has served on the Homer City Council since 2006 and has been Mayor Pro Tem since 2010.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife, Donna Garrison Payne, Homer; daughter, Joy Edwards (Tim), Homer; son, John Payne (Lindsay), Maysville; brother, Ben Payne (Yvonne), Homer; grandchildren, Luke, Lauren Kate, Henry and Lillie Rose.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Harmony Christian Church with Dennis Free officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery, Homer.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 27, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Harmony Christian Church Cemetery Fund or the Bethany Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
