MONROE - Jerry Wilson Edwards, 85, Monroe, entered rest Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Mr. Edwards was born in Thomaston, a son of the late Woodrow and Gussie Blount Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a graduate of Jefferson High School, a member of Monroe First Baptist Church and was a retired technician with Western Union and Sprint.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Silman Edwards; daughter, Lynn Edwards; son, Brian Edwards (Julie); two granddaughters, Samantha and Eden Edwards; grandson, Jeremy Edwards; and brother, Mike Edwards (Deborah) also survives.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Monroe First Baptist Church with Dr. Todd Ware officiating with burial of cremains to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson, Georgia at 4 p.m.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at the Monroe First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Jerry Wilson Edwards to the Monroe First Baptist Church at www.fbcmonroe..com or to FISH at www.fishofwalton.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In