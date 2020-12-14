COMMERCE - Jerry Wilton Blackmon, 60, Commerce, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Born on December 31, 1959 in Gainesville, Mr. Blackmon was the son of the late John Will and Ruby McCollum Blackmon. He was a self-employed painter and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a son, Joshua Blackmon; daughters, Megan Blackmon (Nicholas) Hall and Maggie Blackmon; sister, Vicky Carter; and one grandchild.
Funeral service: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Tim Butler and Edwin Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
