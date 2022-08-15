WINDER - Jessica Dawn McElreath, 42, Winder, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. McElreath was devoted to her children and her family. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.
Mrs. McElreath is survived by her husband, Clayton McElreath, Winder; children, Austin Lee McElreath, Christopher Ryan McElreath and Chelsea Michelle McElreath, all of Winder; parents, Michael Joseph Rumley Sr., Monroe, and Sheryl Ann Rumley, Auburn; sister, Danielle Nicole Wiese, Venice, Fla.; brother, Michael Joseph Rumley Jr., Auburn; and mother-in-law, Faye McElreath.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Boggus officiating. Following the service, Mrs. McElreath will be cremated.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a love offering may be made to the family.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In