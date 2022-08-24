Jessie Faye Coker Westbrooks, 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
She was born on August 22, 1933 in Homer. She was a lifelong resident of Homer, until the last five years where she resided at Smoky Springs Retirement Community in Gainesville. She peacefully passed away surrounded by her children following an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ford Westbrooks; her parents, Henry and Genie Coker; six sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Westbrooks was one of 11 children.
She was a lifelong member of Homer Presbyterian Church, Homer, where she formed many special friendships within the church family.
Mrs. Westbrooks worked with Vanity Fair for many years and once retired, she found her greatest pleasure in working with special needs children by being a bus monitor with the Banks County School System. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working in her yard and garden, and gathering with family for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
A special thank you to Loving Hearts Care Services for their ongoing support and loving care.
She is survived by three children, Brenda (Fred) Richards, Buford, William (Karen) Westbrooks, Commerce, and Cinda (John) Hulsey, Gainesville; eight grandchildren, Blake Richards, Casey (Lori) Westbrooks, Brett (Kirby) Richards, Crista (Devin) White, Jonathan Hulsey, Laura Westbrooks, Matthew Hulsey and Andrew (Kasey) Hulsey; 10 great-grandchildren, all who felt so special and loved when they visited with her; one sister, Sonja Baugh, Dundee, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Banks County Memorial Gardens.
In memory of Mrs. Westbrooks, donations may be made to one of the following: Homer Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 177 Homer, Ga. 30547, or Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, Ga. 30501
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
