COMMERCE - Jessie Louise Pruitt, 76, Commerce, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Born on November 3, 1944 in Carnesville, Mrs. Pruitt was the daughter of the late Jessie Luther and Clemmie Andrews Bell. She was the widow of Jerry W. Pruitt and was a textile worker with Grady Garment.
Survivors include her sisters, Gladys Gary, Commerce, Agnes Bennett, Ila, and Brenda Segars, Commerce; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Jason Long and Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Carlan, Eric Carlan, Paul Jones, Shane Segars, Michael Fulbright, Andy Baird; honorary pallbearers will be Cody Jones and Cody Fulbright.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
