pruitt

COMMERCE - Jessie Louise Pruitt, 76, Commerce, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Born on November 3, 1944 in Carnesville, Mrs. Pruitt was the daughter of the late Jessie Luther and Clemmie Andrews Bell. She was the widow of Jerry W. Pruitt and was a textile worker with Grady Garment.

Survivors include her sisters, Gladys Gary, Commerce, Agnes Bennett, Ila, and Brenda Segars, Commerce; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Jason Long and Scott Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Carlan, Eric Carlan, Paul Jones, Shane Segars, Michael Fulbright, Andy Baird; honorary pallbearers will be Cody Jones and Cody Fulbright.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.