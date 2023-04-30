COMMERCE - Jestean Minish Faulkner, 84, Commerce, died Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Faulkner was born in Commerce, to the late William Berry “Dub” and Agatha Ingram Minish. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Earl “Rusty” Faulkner.
Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her sons, Pat Faulkner, Stockbridge, and Greg Faulkner, McDonough; sisters, Beverly George, Commerce, Wanda Purcell, Lilburn, and Wilma Alewine, Watkinsville; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In