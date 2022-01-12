BRASELTON - Jewell Estelle Stowe Brown, 94, Braselton, entered rest Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Mrs. Brown was born in Barrow County, a daughter of the late Hubert Melvin Stowe and the late Hattie Barrett Stowe. Mrs. Brown retired from the textile industry and was a member of Revival Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown is preceded by her husband Mr. Dayton Brown; a daughter, Shirley Ashworth; sisters, Montine Wade, Amanda Peck (Mandy) and Sarah Gee; and a brother, Willard Stowe.
Survivors include a daughter, Geraldine Gaddis (Larry), Braselton; two sons, Robert Ray Brown (Ann), Braselton, and Freddie Lee Brown (Sara), Colbert; sister, Viola Jordan, Gainesville; sister-in-law, Tiney Stowe, Homer; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special niece, Regina Tiller; doggie, Missy Brown; and cat, Dusty Brown.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Revival Baptist Church with two of Mrs. Brown’s grandsons, Robby Brown and Wesley Gaddis officiating along with the Reverend Matt Day. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Toby Brown, Brady Barron, Larry Dee Gaddis, Anthony Gaddis, Kevin Brown and Wendell Jordan.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
