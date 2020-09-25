LULA - Jewell Pritchett, 87, Lula, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Born on October 17, 1932 in Lula, she was a daughter of the late Elzie Felton and Omanelle Jordan Pritchett. Miss Pritchett retired from Carwood Manufacturing after 38 years. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Ms. Pritchett loved children and gospel music and was an avid gardener and a member of AARP.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Kay Pritchett; and brother-in-law, James Franklin.
Survivors include, sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna Pritchett, Lula, Helen Pritchett Pirkle (Clyde) and Betty Pritchett House (Dan), all of Gainesville, Evelyn Pritchett Franklin, Cornelia, and Gaynelle Pritchett VanBockern (David), Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee F. Pritchett (Vicki), Lula, Johnny D. Pritchett, Homer, and Larry Pritchett (Janice), Gainesville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Derek Howard and the Revs. Trey Garcia and Dwight Oakes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Pritchett will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Thursday at the church.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
In consideration of public health and safety, those in attendance should follow public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19. The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear masks.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
