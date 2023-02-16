JEFFERSON - Jewell Shaffer Berry, 75, Jefferson, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Jewell was an avid member of the Hoschton Baptist Church. She also had the whole collection of Gone With The Wind.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob Berry; grandchildren, Meredith Summers and Cadence Stevens; and great-grandchild, Hazel Summers.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hoschton Baptist Church. Officiating will be the Rev. Cory Sexton. Interment will be in the Lynnhurst Cemetery in Knoxville, Tenn.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Lawsonfuneralhome.org 706-654-0966.
