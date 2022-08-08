BUFORD - Jill Satterfield Middleton, 46, Buford, wife of David L. Middleton, died Friday, July 22, 2022.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of Dianne Jackson Satterfield of Comer and the late George David Satterfield. Jill was a graduate of the University of Georgia and was currently working for Bosch. She was a member of Gate City Church, Lawrenceville.
Survivors, in addition to her husband and mother, include her three daughters, Abigail Grace, Talia Elise and Naomi Marie Middleton; sisters, Joy (Gary) Pitman and Jessica (Steve) Kindrock; and father and mother-in-law, Leroy and Deborah Middleton.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Interment will follow at the Comer Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. ath the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
