DANIELSVILLE - Jim Walter (Brown) Hendrix, 71, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Born in Elberton, he was a son of the late Jack Hendrix and Sara Shaw Brown and was raised by the late R.L. Brown. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War and he retired from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He was very proud of his Cherokee Indian heritage and most importantly, he was a loving husband and father who adored his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christin Hendrix.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Patrick Hendrix; children, Shane Brown, Elberton, Adam Hendrix (Lisa), Bowman, Casey Brown, Port Orange, Florida, Alicia Hinson (Joel) and Kimberly Fortson, all of Danielsville; three siblings, Johnny Brown, Linda Hill and Angie Barnett (Phillip); two grandsons, Mason Brown and Grant Hendrix; and best friend, James Wiggins, Carlton.
No memorial services are scheduled at this time per the request of Mr. Hendrix.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
