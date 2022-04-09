RINGGOLD - Jimmie Ray Cochran, 97, Ringgold, formerly of Banks County, passed away at home surronded by family on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Mrs. Cochran was born on June 8, 1924 in Banks County to the late Lindsey and Recie Ray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, W.O. Cochran; daughter, Brenda Cochran Ferguson; brothers, Conrad Ray and Ben Ray; sisters, Austine Ray and Kate McCoy. Mrs. Cochran was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Garry and Myra Cochran, Ringgold; son-in-law, Cecil Ferguson, Alto; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County with the Rev. James Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
