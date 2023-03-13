Jimmieann Rooks Turner, 64, wife of the late James David Turner, died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Born in Winder, she was the daughter of the late James Edward Rooks and Laura Belle Casper Rooks, both from Winder, and sister to the late Mark Rooks, Melbourne, Florida.
Her spirit was one of complete empathy and consideration for others. She dedicated her life to those she could help by constantly reminding all of the bright side of life, providing inspiration through encouraging words, and ensuring those that were close to her had everything they needed physically, mentally and spiritually.
Jimmieann graduated summa cum laude from Piedmont College in 2009 earning a Bachelor of Arts in middle grades education. She worked as a language arts, social studies, special education and English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Haymon-Morris Middle School in Winder and Grace Snell Middle School in Loganville. Mrs. Turner was adored by both her colleagues and students.
Survivors include her son, David Turner and daughter in love, Ashley Nesbitt-Turner, both living in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also leaves behind one brother, Michael Rooks, Winder. Jimmieann will be greatly missed by her darling little dog, Maggie, as well as countless friends and family members.
Funeral service: Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Pastor Frank Windom officiating.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road, Athens, Ga. 30606 or the Buddy Christian Foundation, 220 College Avenue, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstepehens.com.
