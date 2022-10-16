MAYSVILLE - Jimmy Alexander Doss, 91, Maysville, entered rest Friday, October 14, 2022.
Mr. Doss was born in Maysville, a son of the late George M. and India Samples Doss. Mr. Doss was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, a member of Unity Christian Church, operated his own grading business and along with his wife Frances, operated a successful poultry and cattle farm.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Doss is preceded by a sister, Mary Lou Napier; and brothers, Ford and George Thomas Doss.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Hiland Doss, Maysville; son, Greg Doss, Maysville; grandchildren, Alex and Beth Doss; sister, Melba Doss Lewis, Maysville; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. from the Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery with Ministers Jimmy Jacobs and Daniel Browning officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Trent Strickland, Brian McCoy, Ricky Minish, Bradley Floyd, Zack Purcell and Mike Bell.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
