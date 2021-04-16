TALMO - Jimmy Carter McEver, 74, Talmo, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born on November 4, 1946 in Athens, he was the son of the late Joe Carter and Rachel Braselton McEver. He was the co-owner of H & M Machine where he was a machinist. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Christ Place Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McEver is preceded in death by his brother, Donald McEver.
Mr. McEver is survived by his wife, Dorothy Reed McEver, Talmo; sons and daughter-in-law, Russell McEver, Clermont, and Mark and Angie McEver, Talmo; brothers, David McEver (Nancy), Talmo, and Rob McEver (Beth), Fayetteville, Arkansas; granddaughters, Olivia McEver, Anna McEver, Abby McEver; special pets, Gracie, Carley and Jack; and a number of other relatives.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Reaching Nations, 505 Lakeland Plaza #115, Cumming, Ga. 30040.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
