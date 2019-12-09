Jimmy David Parris, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the age of 76.
Born in Blue Ridge, he was a son of the late Harvey David Parris and Dorothy Louise Ellis Parris. Mr. Parris retired from the United States Navy after more than 30 years of faithful service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing his guitars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Parris and one brother, Ernie Lee Parris.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Parris; three children, Kim Boardman (Alex), Sissy Parris and Jennifer Wilson (Adam); two sisters, Carolyn Chambers and Paulette Adams; two brothers, Tony Parris and J.E. Parris; 10 grandchildren, Caitlin Wilson, Cassidy Wilson, Logan Boardman, Caleb Wilson, Liam Boardman, Conner Wilson, Lukas Boardman, Caroline Wilson, Carson Wilson and Lilee Boardman; and extended family, Joel Vinson and Betty Parris.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. Interment will follow in the Crawford City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cassidy Wilson, Zachary Ash, Wayne Harrison, Joey Colquitt, Daniel McElhannon and Michael Webb.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga. 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
