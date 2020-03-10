Jimmy Gunnells, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, he was a son of the late John W. Gunnells and Mary Nash Gunnells. Mr. Gunnells was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Will D. Gunnells, Johnette Swann, Rachel Williams, Louise Gunnells and Marian Kimsey.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Tyner Gunnells; two sons, Johnny Gunnells (Nita) and Greg Gunnells (Linda); two sisters, Sue Ginn and Myra Lesseur; four grandchildren, Julie Ledford (Adam), JJ Gunnells (Trista), Chris Gunnells (Anna) and John Gunnells; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Nora Gunnells and Elle Ledford.
Funeral service: Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Scott Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be JJ Gunnells, Chris Gunnells, John Gunnells, Frank Tyner, David Tyner, Clay Nix, Christopher Nix and Dean Buffington.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 2900 Hwy. 106, Hull, Ga. 30646.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In