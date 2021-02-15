benton

COMMERCE - Jimmy Hal Benton, 82, Commerce (Dry Pond Community), entered into rest Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Mr. Benton was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Harold M. and Leora Cruce Benton, was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Benton is preceded by his wife, Jessie Garrison Benton; and brother, Roger Benton.

Survivors include two daughters, Joni Patrick and her husband Joe, Jefferson, and Carol Pound, Jefferson; brother, Larry Benton, Jefferson; sister, Beverly Green, Alpharetta; and special friend, Pauline Hancock, Jefferson.

Private funeral service: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Brookside Assisted Living, 199 W. W. Gary Road, Commerce, Georgia 30529.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 14-20

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.