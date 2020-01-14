Jimmy Harold McLendon died December 21, 2019 from acute vascular dementia. Jim and his poodle, Duke, had recently moved from Barrow County to Dahlonega Assisted Living.
Jim was born December 2, 1947 to Harold Hardwick McLendon and Louise Doe McLendon. Jim and his brother, Terry, had full basketball scholarships in college. The brothers decided to attend Young Harris Jr. College. Jim then transferred to the University of West Florida in Pensacola. He was the best player on the team and was described as being tenacious. He always guarded the opposing team's best player. He majored in mathematics because that suited his basketball schedule.
After graduation, Jim owned a Western Auto hardware store in Jonesboro. Every Saturday, well respected community leaders such as Herman Talmadge, the local sheriff, and Evander Holyfield would come to his store to visit and discuss politics. After selling the store, Jim became an outstanding math teacher in middle and high schools in Clayton and Barrow counties. He had a special affinity for teaching alternative school students. The teachers would send students who were "teetering" to Jim and he gave them a choice between 100 pushups or 300 sit ups. He would have "math picnics" with his students where he ate lunch with them to answer questions. Jim gave small scholarships to students who had the ability, but no means, to go to college. He had no enemies and would travel across the state of Georgia to help someone who was struggling.
Jim leaves behind his siblings, Cathy and Terry; sister-in-law, Gayle; nieces, Katie Doe and Jennifer; nephews, Patrick and Craig; great-niece, Addison; and great-nephew, Grayson.
Celebration of life: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church in Dahlonega.
In lieu of flowers a scholarship has been established for college students who do not have the means to attend at Young Harris College in Jim's memory.
Please send donations to: Young Harris College Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 275, Young Harris, Ga. 30582 or online at: yhc.edu/giving with drop down menu to Jimmy McLendon scholarship. Thank you for giving.
Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
