JEFFERSON - Jimmy “Jim” Leon Brewer, 79, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, February 17, 2020.
Mr. Brewer was born in Harriman, Tennessee, a son of the late William L. and Amanda Armes Brewer, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a graduate of Carson-Newman University where he earned a BA in Business Administration, a member of the Galilee Christian Church and was retired as a Claims Specialist from State Farm Insurance.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brewer is preceded by all of his brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Billie Jean Hood Brewer, Jefferson; one daughter, Angie Jacobs, and her husband Ben, Jefferson; one son, Craig Brewer, and his wife Sandi, Buford; six grandchildren, Olivia, Jessica, Sophie, Isabelle, Amanda and Megan; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Ministers Nick Vipperman and Jim Jacobs officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
