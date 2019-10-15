Jimmy Lee Anglin, 26, died November 3, 2017.
Born in Augusta, he was the son of Henry Donald Anglin and Vickie Elaine Biffle Anglin, Comer. In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings, Donald Anglin, Linda Anglin, Kelly Hembrick and Randy Anglin; and twelve nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering: Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12 until 6 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Comer.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga., 30633, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In