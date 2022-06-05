HULL - Jimmy Lee Childs Sr., 80, Hull, formerly from Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:35 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Childs; and a granddaughter, Brittany Childs.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Lee Childs; children, Ricky Childs, Colbert, Jimmy Lee Childs Jr., Royston, Maryanne Childs Bone, Hull, and Susan Ramirez-Childs; step-children, Wanda Warwick-Sanders and Karen Lynn Smith; brothers and sisters, Mack Childs, Toccoa, Quinton Childs, Jefferson, Shirley Jean Pledger, Athens, and Joy Ervin Childs, Newnan; grandchildren, Allen Childs, Wesley Childs, Michael Lafountain, Selena Gabriela-Ramirez, Javier Ramirez, Rufino Ramirez, Maya Ramirez and Ashley Ramirez; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Colbert Cemetery with Pastor Adam Reynolds officiating.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
