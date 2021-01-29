MAYSVILLE - Jimmy Lee Wilmoth, 78, Maysville, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville surrounded by his family.
Jimmy was born in Atlanta on March 9, 1942 to the late Horace Wilmoth and Josephine Sanders Compton. He was a truck driver with ABF Freight. He loved his Banks County Leopards. He loved watching leopard football and basketball. He also was an avid Georgia Tech Fan as well.
He was preceded in death by brother, William “Pompus”; sisters, Peggy, Pauline, Mary, Joyce, Jeanette and Bettye.
Survivors include, wife, Betty Wilmoth; daughters, Reatha Clary, Amanda Burchfield, Nikki (Jon) Poole and Amber Redelings; grandchildren, Michael, Jason and Kristin Clary, Zach and Chandler Burchfield, Jayce, Journey, Jackson and Joplin Poole, Logan Barmblett and Kayla Redelings; great-grandchildren, Hagan Luther, Hendlee Luther and Carson Clary; sister, Marie Seay. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.
Celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.
