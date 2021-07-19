WINDER - Jimmy Lee, 66, Winder, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.

He was born October 15, 1954 in Jackson County to the late Norman and Nellie Perry Lee. Mr. Lee was preceded by a brother, Larry Eugene Lee. He had resided in Barrow County since 1977 and was a self-employed handy man.

Surviving are sisters, Opal Hanson and Judy Skinner, both of Winder; and Patricia Foster of Midway; brother, Tommy Lee, Flowery Branch; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral service: Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Parkin officiating with interment in Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 18-24

