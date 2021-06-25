HULL - Jimmy Pat Coile, 75, Hull, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Coile was born in Comer on July 16, 1945, son of the late Pat Coile and the late Allene Collins Coile. He was a self-employed auto mechanic and United States National Guard veteran. Mr. Coile was an active member of the Georgia Horseshoe Pitchers Association for 27 years, was inducted into the Georgia Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame in 2011, and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Ware Coile; and brothers, Charlie Coile, Dabney Coile and Lint Coile.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tanya Coile, Comer, and David Coile, Hull; grandchildren, Garrett Coile, Taylor Coile and Lindy Coile; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Martha Coile, Comer, and Larry and Linda Coile, Hartwell.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Georgia Horseshoe Pitchers Association, 713 East 26 Avenue, Cordele, Ga. 31015.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
