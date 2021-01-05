ATHENS - Jimmy Paul Bowen 64, Athens, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Jimmy was born August 16,1956 to the late Lucille and Paul Bowen. Jimmy was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed his time being surrounded by bodies of water, whether it be rivers, lakes or oceans.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Lee Bowen; and his sister, Patsy Bowen.
Survivors include three brothers and two sisters, Edward Bowen, Michael Bowen, Larry Bowen, Vicki Smith and Sandy McCall; and three grandsons, Nathaniel Bowen, Lukas Bowen and Elijah Bowen. Jimmy was a fun and loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
Athens Cremation Services, Oconee Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
