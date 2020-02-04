wright

JEFFERSON - Jimmy Ray Wright, 74, Jefferson, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.

Jimmy loved his church, loved music and gardening. Jimmy worked at Gold Kist for 37 1/2 years.

Survivors include sons, Nich Wright, Jefferson, Frankie Wright, Jefferson, and Jimmy Wright Jr., Jefferson; daughters, Sheila Wright, Maysville, and Amelia Wright, Hoschton; sisters, Betty Whitlock and husband Jerry, Jefferson, and Elizabeth Champion and husband Bobby, North Carolina; host of nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Angela, Jonathan, Joseph, Kayla, Hannah, Mackenzie, Kamrin, Ray, Rebecca and Frankie Jr.; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Brodie, Karlee, Solomon, Peyton and Sawyer.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Wright.

Funeral service: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bo Whisnant will be officiating. Interment to follow at Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10 Plainview Road, Maysville, Ga. 30558.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 9-15

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.