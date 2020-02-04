JEFFERSON - Jimmy Ray Wright, 74, Jefferson, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Jimmy loved his church, loved music and gardening. Jimmy worked at Gold Kist for 37 1/2 years.
Survivors include sons, Nich Wright, Jefferson, Frankie Wright, Jefferson, and Jimmy Wright Jr., Jefferson; daughters, Sheila Wright, Maysville, and Amelia Wright, Hoschton; sisters, Betty Whitlock and husband Jerry, Jefferson, and Elizabeth Champion and husband Bobby, North Carolina; host of nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Angela, Jonathan, Joseph, Kayla, Hannah, Mackenzie, Kamrin, Ray, Rebecca and Frankie Jr.; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Brodie, Karlee, Solomon, Peyton and Sawyer.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Wright.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bo Whisnant will be officiating. Interment to follow at Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery, 10 Plainview Road, Maysville, Ga. 30558.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
