WINDER - Jimmy Robert Daniel, affectionately known as the “Peanut Man," 79, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Daniel owned and operated Mr. Jimmy’s Boiled Peanuts and Produce Stand at the 4-way intersection of Jefferson Hwy. and Rockwell Church Rd. for over 26 years. His stand is a landmark in Barrow County. He was a member of Bethabra Baptist Church, now renamed Bethlehem 211 Church.
Mr. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Pinky Carson Daniel and Grace Dunagan Daniel; and brother, J.D. Daniel.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, Gwen Gunter Daniel; sons, Jimmy Ray Daniel (Crista Daniel), Christopher Alan Daniel and Jason Robert Daniel; daughter, Sheri “Becki” Rebbeca Reger (B.J. Reger); six grandchildren, Dakota (Elissa), Kyle, Marissa, Emma Daniel and Madison and Bronson Reger; brother, Donald Daniel; sisters, Sue Stinchcomb and June Hogan. He is also survived by a huge family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews from both the Daniel and Gunter families.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Minister Gordon Griffin, nephew Johnny Daniel and niece Laura Aldridge officiating. Following the service, Mr. Daniel will be cremated.
Family TO receive friends: Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
