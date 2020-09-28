Jimmy Roger Birt, 76, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Mr. Birt was the son of the late Clyde and Eunice Birt. Mr. Birt was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lou Birt.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his children, Kristal Birt Crawford and Jimmy Kolton Birt; sisters, Betty Lee and Jody Cooper; and grandchild, Robert Wade Crawford.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements
