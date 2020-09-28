birt

Jimmy Roger Birt, 76, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Mr. Birt was the son of the late Clyde and Eunice Birt. Mr. Birt was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lou Birt.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his children, Kristal Birt Crawford and Jimmy Kolton Birt; sisters, Betty Lee and Jody Cooper; and grandchild, Robert Wade Crawford.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 27-October 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.