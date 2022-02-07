Jimmy Wayne Shockley Sr., born April 11, 1939, passes away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
He was “Jim” to his friends and “Wayne” to his siblings, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Shockley was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert “Hub” and Grace Maddox Shockley; brothers, Jerry and John; sister, Joyce Shockley Cordell; and brothers-in-law, Gene Cordell and Tony Norris.
Mr. Shockley was a Veteran Airman Second Class in the United States Air Force and retired from the Georgia Natural Gas Company in 1995 after 29 years of service. He was born in the New Holland community.
He met and wed his wife in Cocoa Beach, Florida while stationed at Patrick Air Force Base. Early retirement gave him the opportunity to enjoy life on his own terms while living for the Lord. He was a member of the Lula Worship Center, where he served as CEO, a devout Christian, loving and devoted husband, extraordinary and proud father and grandfather who unconditionally loved his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, the center of his world, Jerry Sue Shockley, Lula; sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Wayne Jr. and Connie Shockley, Carnesville, and Keith Shockley, Lula; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and Mike Blalock, Cleveland; grandsons, Clayton and Andrew Shockley, Carnesville; sister, Jean Shockley Norris; brother, Charles Shockley, Gainesville; step-grandson, Kyle Dalton, Athens; step-granddaughter and step-son-in-law, Leach and Matt Ralston, Gainesville; step-great-grandsons, Wyatt and Hawkins Ralston, Gainesville; numerous nieces and nephews; step-family; and many close friends and loved ones.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Please adhere to all the current COVID-19 guidelines with masks and social distancing.
Graveside service: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the West View Cemetery with the Revs. Charles Grant, Joshua Flynn and Bobby Griffin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send contribution(s) in his name to the Lula Worship Center, P.O. Box 422, Lula, Georgia 30554.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga. 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
