COMMERCE - Jimmy William McLendon, 84, Commerce, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McLendon was born in Danielsville to the late Bill William and Jewel Davis McLendon. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Harmony Grove Mills.
Mr. McLendon is survived by his wife, Lola Betty Ivester McLendon, Commerce; son, Ronnie McLendon (Angela), Commerce; brothers, Robert McLendon, Albert McLendon and Tommy McLendon, all of Homer; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
