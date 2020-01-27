COMMERCE - Jimmy William McLendon, 84, Commerce, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. McLendon was born in Danielsville to the late Bill William and Jewel Davis McLendon. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Harmony Grove Mills.

Mr. McLendon is survived by his wife, Lola Betty Ivester McLendon, Commerce; son, Ronnie McLendon (Angela), Commerce; brothers, Robert McLendon, Albert McLendon and Tommy McLendon, all of Homer; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Duncan officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 26-February 1

