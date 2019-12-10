ATHENS - Jo-An Black, Athens, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was born on March 24, 1932, to the late Joe H. and Comilla Black. Ms. Black retired from Southern Bell and worked several years at the Athens Banner-Herald. She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Charles H. Black, Billy Ray Black and Tommy Lee Black.
Graveside service: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Colbert cemetery with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Cordelia and Lawrence Tolbert; sister-in-law, JoAnn Black; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Silverleaf of Athens and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kindness and excellent care.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
