GILLSVILLE - Jo Ann Parson Davidson, 78, Gillsville, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Born on January 2, 1944 in Banks County, she was the daughter of the late Travis William and Hazel Louise Payne Parson. Mrs. Davidson was retired from Ethicon after 25 years of service. She greatly enjoyed her retirement, spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She was very involved in their activities and was always there for them. She was not an extravagant person, enjoying the simple things of life, such as being involved in the Red Hat Society, listening to Elvis and the Drum and Bugle Corps, and eating ice cream. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Rebecca Parsons.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Marty Phillips, Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and April Davidson, Commerce; granddaughters, Victoria Phillips, Samantha Davidson, Kara Davidson and Lexi Davidson; brother, the Rev. Samuel Parsons, Gainesville; nephews, Matthew Parsons and Gregory Parsons; niece, Kimberly Cope; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Samuel Parsons and Pastor Chad Hope officiating. Interment will follow in Silver Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
