BRASELTON - Jo Ann Salmon, 88, Braselton, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Mrs. Salmon was born on August 14, 1934, in Finchville, Kentucky, a daughter to the late Lester and Daisy Lyons Martin.
Mrs. Salmon was a retired bookkeeper for Bi-Lo Grocery Stores and along with her husband, Shelby, volunteered many hours at the East Glen Park Little League in Gary, Indiana. She was a loving mother, who was always present in the lives of her children, and will forever be remembered for her sweet nature, her selflessness, strength and the wonderful legacy of love and kindness that she demonstrated which will be carried on by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, Shelby R. Salmon; her sister, Jean Safranek; and son, Shelby Salmon Jr.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Vicki Thompson and husband Tom, Athens, Texas, Connie White and husband Bill, Braselton, Kirk Salmon and wife Lisa, Des Moines, Iowa, Tammie Gentry and husband Tim, Carson City, Nev., Greg Salmon and wife Ellen, Noblesville, Ind., and Terri Ledbetter and husband Ricky, Dallas. JoAnn, otherwise known as Granny, is survived by her 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Chapel with the burial to follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial gift to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Memorial Park Braselton, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517, 706-622-8000. Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
