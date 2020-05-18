rice

Jo Ann Ward Rice, 68, wife of Harry Felton Rice, Retired Chief Magistrate Judge, Madison County, died May 7, 2020.

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late George Gordon Ward Jr. and Dorothy Grey Minchner Ward; step-daughter to the late Marguerite Ward; and mother to the late George Ott.

Mrs. Rice retired as a Registered Nurse from Oconee Area Health Care and was a member of Mount Hermon Presbyterian Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include one daughter, Kirsten Ott Palladino; four grandchildren; and several cousins.

A celebration of Jo's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Madison County Food Bank or the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 17-23

