Joan Bond, formerly of Madison County, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, following a struggle with dementia and declining health. She lived at Mulberry Grove Senior Living in Statham the last three years of her life.
Joan was born on December 24, 1945 in Americus. She was the daughter of the late Doyle H. Bond Sr. and Frances Brown Bond. At about the age of eight, the family moved to Madison County where both sets of grandparents lived. She went to school in Madison County and graduated from Madison County High School. She then attended the University of Georgia where she earned a Bachelor of Education degree and a Specialist degree. She worked part time on campus while getting her education.
She began her teaching career at Danielsville Elementary School and taught there for 30 years until her retirement. During retirement she substituted in various elementary schools in Madison County. She was an active member of Hull Baptist Church, having taught Sunday School for many years.
Joan was preceded in death by her father and mother; and older brother, Doyle H. Bond Jr.
She is survived by one sister, Carolyn Bond Howell (Buzz) and nieces and nephews; her brother's children, Teri Bond Schafer, Denver, Colo., Michael H. Bond, Orcas Island, Wash., and Shelli Bond Pabis, Winder; her sister's children, Sandra Slaughter Henderson, Lansing, N.C., Ley Johnson, Lavonia, and Jay B. Johnson, Jefferson; along with 15 great- nieces and nephews. She spent a lot of time with the ones that lived close by, especially her great-great-niece, Taylor Fayne.
Joan was one of "God's Special People" that he put on earth to spread love and kindness. She was small of statue but large in the presence of her students. But size did not deter her from having control of a classroom of energetic first graders. Students she taught many years ago still remembered her birthday and would often stop by to visit her. Here are a few quotes from these friends and niece:
"Splash of sassy" is the best way to describe my diminutive, first-grade teaching, saucy little Aunt. I am sure she is in heaven singing "Jesus Loves the Little Children'. It is so wonderful she is whole again."
"She had such a positive impact on many students and teachers."
"She was a such a kind, loving, selfless lady."
"She was so willing to work with students with special needs and had a heart of gold."
"She loved her family, her sweet adorable dogs, enjoyed bird watching, and was an avid Bull Dawg Fan."
Joan's legacy will live on in Madison County with the hundreds of children who remember "Miss Joan" or "Miss Bond"!
There will be a joint graveside service for Joan and her brother, Doyle H. Bond Jr., who passed away one week prior to Joan, in the spring. This will be at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church on Danielsville Highway, Danielsville, GA. The date will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations, in memory of Joan Bond, be made to: Hull Baptist Church, P. O. Box 640, Hull, Ga. 30646 or Mercy Health Center, 700 Oglethorpe Ave., Ste. C7, Athens, Ga. 30606.
